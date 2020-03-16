UrduPoint.com
RTO confiscates 1.5m illegal cigarettes sticks in Peshawar

Regional Tax Office (Federal Board of Revenue) Peshawar has accelerated crackdown against the business of illegal cigarettes, said a press release issued here Monday

According to details on the directives of the Commissioner (Corporate Zone), Tariq Jamal Khattak, a special surveillance squad under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Inland Revenue, Mohammad Tariq and police seized and confiscated 1,500,000 illegal cigarettes sticks. The value the confiscated cigarettes was stated to be over Rs.4.725 million.

These cigarettes were being shifted to Punjab in vehicle carrying Registration No.LOT-1801 without payment of tax and duty. The cigarettes and vehicles have been taken into possession and shifted to Tax House, Peshawar and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

In the meanwhile, the Commissioner (Corporate Zone), Tariq Jamal Khattak has said that only legal business of the cigarettes would be encouraged while the business of illegal cigarettes including their production and movement would be dealt at iron hand and without showing any leniency with anyone.

