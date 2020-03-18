UrduPoint.com
RTO Foils Smuggling Bid Of Illegal Cigarettes Sticks Worth Rs 4.275mn

Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:29 PM

RTO foils smuggling bid of illegal cigarettes sticks worth Rs 4.275mn

The Regional Tax Office, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expedited action against illegal cigarette business and seized 15 lakh illegal cigarette sticks worth Rs4.725 million during a joint action with Chamkani and Nowshera police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has expedited action against illegal cigarette business and seized 15 lakh illegal cigarette sticks worth Rs4.725 million during a joint action with Chamkani and Nowshera police.

On directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone, Tariq Jamal Khattak and supervision of Deputy Commissioner In-land Revenue, Muhammad Tariq, the Special Surveillance Squad conducted a joint operation with Chamkani and Nowshera police and seized 1.5million illegal cigarettes sticks worth around Rs4.725million.

According to tax authorities, these cigarettes were being smuggled to Punjab in a vehicle carrying Registration No.

LOT-1801 without payment of tax and duty.

The authorities have taken the cigarettes and vehicle into custody and shifted it to Tax House, Peshawar for starting of legal proceedings.

Commissioner Corporate Zone Peshawar Tariq Jamal Khattak has warned that legal cigarette business would be encouraged however, illegal and tax evading cigarette business, production, movement and transportation would be dealt with iron hands and no leniency would be made with anyone in this regard.

