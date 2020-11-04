UrduPoint.com
RTO Initiates Inquiry Against Atta Dealer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

RTO initiates inquiry against Atta dealer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) here on Wednesday initiated inquiry against an Atta dealer of Layyah on holding assetts/business worth Rs 12 billion.

Inquiry has been initiated on the orders of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) after tax returns filed by Layyah based Atta dealer and commission agent Riaz Khokhar showed, he owned business worth over Rs 12 billion.

After perusal of record, FBR headquarters officials had imposed Rs 3 billion tax surcharge on the businessman.

The FBR directed RTO Multan to conduct comprehensive inquiry and recover the tax surcharge from the businessmen.

