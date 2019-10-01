RTO Multan collects Rs 8.6 bln in Sept 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan fell slightly short of Rs 9 billion target of revenue recovery yielding Rs 8.6 billion in the month of September 2019 , officials said on Tuesday.

The recovery, however, was 35 per cent more than September 2018.

According to tentative statistics, chasing a target of Rs 9 billion, RTO Multan collected Rs 8.6 billion revenue in September 2019 including over Rs 4 billion as sales tax, Rs 4.5 billion as income tax and Rs 60 million as Federal excise duty (FED).