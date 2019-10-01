UrduPoint.com
RTO Multan Collects Rs 8.6 Bln In Sept 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:47 PM

RTO Multan collects Rs 8.6 bln in Sept 2019

officials said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan fell slightly short of Rs 9 billion target of revenue recovery yielding Rs 8.6 billion in the month of September 2019, officials said on Tuesday.

The recovery, however, was 35 per cent more than September 2018.

According to tentative statistics, chasing a target of Rs 9 billion, RTO Multan collected Rs 8.6 billion revenue in September 2019 including over Rs 4 billion as sales tax, Rs 4.5 billion as income tax and Rs 60 million as Federal excise duty (FED).

