RTO office to organize 'open court'

Regional Tax Office Faisalabad will organize an open court (khuli kutchery) here at FCCI auditorium on Thursday, February 25

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Tax Office Faisalabad will organize an open court (khuli kutchery) here at FCCI auditorium on Thursday, February 25.

A spokesperson of RTO office said that Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue will hear public complaints and issue orders for redressal.

The open court will be attended by businessmen of FCCI in addition to those from other organizations including Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturer Association (PHMA), All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA), All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) etc.