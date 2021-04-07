UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTO Peshawar Foils Bid To Smuggle 26 Carton Of Counterfeit Cigarettes To Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

RTO Peshawar foils bid to smuggle 26 carton of counterfeit cigarettes to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar during crackdown against illicit trade of counterfeit cigarettes Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of counterfeit cigarettes from Peshawar to Punjab.

Surveillance Squad No 1 of RTO led by Inspector Zafar Iqbal in three different operations on Matni Road recovered a large consignment of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes being transported to Punjab and recovered 26 cartons and non-duty paid cigarettes.

Cigarettes and two Mazda trucks were taken into custody and shifted to Tax House Peshawar. Further legal action was initiated. Meanwhile, Commissioner Corporate Zone Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak lauded the performance of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Basir Khattak and his team on the successful operation and expressed his determination to curb the trade, production and movement of illegal and tax evading cigarettes.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Road FBR From Mazda

Recent Stories

One month countdown to close of Zayed Sustainabili ..

10 minutes ago

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

25 minutes ago

Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

UK medicines regulator to hold press conference on ..

2 minutes ago

SCKP approves 41 species of seeds for cultivation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.