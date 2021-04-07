RTO Peshawar foils bid to smuggle 26 carton of counterfeit cigarettes to Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar during crackdown against illicit trade of counterfeit cigarettes Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of counterfeit cigarettes from Peshawar to Punjab.

Surveillance Squad No 1 of RTO led by Inspector Zafar Iqbal in three different operations on Matni Road recovered a large consignment of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes being transported to Punjab and recovered 26 cartons and non-duty paid cigarettes.

Cigarettes and two Mazda trucks were taken into custody and shifted to Tax House Peshawar. Further legal action was initiated. Meanwhile, Commissioner Corporate Zone Muhammad Tariq Jamal Khattak lauded the performance of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Basir Khattak and his team on the successful operation and expressed his determination to curb the trade, production and movement of illegal and tax evading cigarettes.