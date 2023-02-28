RTO Peshawar seizes cigarettes, tobacco involving Rs 504mln taxes, duty

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar seized 23 million sticks of cigarettes and huge quantities of tobacco worth Rs one million during 13 raids conducted in the last eight months involving Rs 504 million federal excise duty and sales tax.

According to the performance report of RTO Peshawar submitted to FBR, the office conducted 13 raids in which almost 23 million sticks of cigarettes, involving Federal Excise Duty of more than Rs 47 million and sales tax of Rs 13 million were seized.

Similarly, large quantities of tobacco worth one million were also seized involving Rs 444 million in Federal Excise Duty (FED).

The report said that RTO Peshawar while successfully implementing the track and trace system of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in various tobacco units of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seized illegal shipments of tobacco and related products.

It said that strict actions were also taken against tax evaders while establishing various checkpoints and mobile squads to keep an eye on goods being supplied from tax-exempt erstwhile tribal areas to taxable areas under section 40D of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The law prohibits business entities of non-tariff areas from selling items to taxable areas without charging the required Sales Tax and FED under the garb of tax exemptions.

It said that RTO Peshawar impounded 82 vehicles which were carrying different goods, including foam mattresses, paper and paperboard materials, plastic, steel, pipes, and cement, adding that 69 vehicles were later released after payment of approximately Rs 12 million sales tax, while 13 vehicles' owners failed to submit taxes and remained in custody.