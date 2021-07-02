UrduPoint.com
RTO Peshawar Surpasses 2021-21 Tax Target, Collects Rs 77.659b

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 05:50 PM

RTO Peshawar surpasses 2021-21 tax target, collects Rs 77.659b

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar has surpassed the tax target and collected Rs 77.659 billion during 2020-21.

According to RTO Peshawar, the tax collection target was Rs 72.495 billion while an amount of Rs 77.659 was collected in 2020-21 that was 107 percent.

Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Sardar Ali Khawaja congratulated Commissioner Corporate Zone, Tariq Jamal, Commissioner Peshawar Zone, Shahid Mehboob, Commissioner Withholding, Muhammad Ayaz, Commissioner Mardan Zone, Haroon Masood and Commissioner DI Khan Zone, Irfan Aziz and officials for surpassing the tax collection target.

He also expressed the hope that tax authorities would work with the same dedication and responsibility in future.

He also assured facilitation and cooperation to tax payers and said that those who were found guilty of evading tax would be dealt accordingly.

