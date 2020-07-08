UrduPoint.com
RTO Peshawar Surpasses Target Of Tax Collection

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

RTO Peshawar surpasses target of tax collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO), Peshawar has surpassed the budgetary target of tax collection assigned to it in June, 2020, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Federal board of Revenue had initially assigned a target of Rs 8.5 billion for the month which was later on revised upwards to Rs 9.5 billion.

The officers and staff of the Regional Tax Office achieved tax collection of Rs 11.2 billion which shows incredible efforts by them despite the lockdown and lackluster economic activity due to coronavirus.

The Chief Commissioner (IR), FBR, Peshawar Sardar Ali Khawaja thanked all the officers and officials and the taxpayers for their tireless efforts in this regard. He said it was possible only due to team effort and coordinated strategy adopted by them.

He expressed the hope that they would continue to strive for the maximization of revenue in the new fiscal year as well contributing to the progress and development of the country.

