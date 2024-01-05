Open Menu

RTO, Police Conduct Overloaded Vehicle Checking Operation In Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Following the directives of Commissioner Hazara Division and Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Omer Khan Friday led an operation targeting overloaded vehicles within the limits of Mansehra district.

In the operation officials from AD Mines and Minerals Mansehra, M.W.I Mansehra, RTA staff, as well as the mobile Weigh Station and Traffic Police Mansehra were present.

During the comprehensive checking process, the weight of vehicles was meticulously measured.

Those found to be exceeding the permissible weight limits faced stringent consequences. They were subjected to fines, and their route permits were immediately confiscated.

This crackdown aims to reinforce compliance with weight regulations for vehicles, ensuring road safety and preventing potential hazards associated with overloaded transportation. Authorities have expressed their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance to guarantee the safety and integrity of the region's road infrastructure.

