RTO Seals 2 Sweets Outlets In Orangi Town

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Regional Tax office-1 (RTO) of Federal board of Revenue has expedited action violations and sealed two sweets outlets for Point of Sales violations here in Orangi Town area on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson of RTO-1, action has been carried out under rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the invoices issued from both the outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

A nine-member team of RTO-1 Zone 3, led by Zone Commissioner Malik Waqas, carried out the action.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad conveyed in a message that actions against PoS violations will continue and directed the zonal commissioners for not tolerating PoS violations in their respective domains.

