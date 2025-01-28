RTO Seals 2 Sweets Outlets In Orangi Town
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Regional Tax office-1 (RTO) of Federal board of Revenue has expedited action violations and sealed two sweets outlets for Point of Sales violations here in Orangi Town area on Tuesday.
According to spokesperson of RTO-1, action has been carried out under rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as the invoices issued from both the outlets were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.
A nine-member team of RTO-1 Zone 3, led by Zone Commissioner Malik Waqas, carried out the action.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad conveyed in a message that actions against PoS violations will continue and directed the zonal commissioners for not tolerating PoS violations in their respective domains.
