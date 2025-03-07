Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 01:14 AM

RTO seals an electronics outlet over PoS violations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1, continuing its actions against PoS violations, on Thursday sealed an electronics outlet at Tariq Road, a famed shopping area of the metropolis.

The RTO-1 Karachi’s Zone 3 carried out the action at the electronics outlet, falling under its administrative jurisdiction and sealed it under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 as the receipts issued from the sealed store were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad expressed determination to continue the actions against PoS violations and stressed on the trading community to comply fully with PoS regulations in their business transactions.

