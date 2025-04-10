RTO seals medical store in Clifton on PoS violation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 continued its action against PoS violations on Thursday and sealed a medical store in the Clifton area of Karachi.

The RTO-1 carried out the action under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 within premises of a famed shopping mall of the area falling under its administrative jurisdiction, and sealed the medical store as the invoices issued were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued here.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad added that PoS violations will not be tolerated and necessary actions will be taken accordingly for implementation of PoS regulations.