RTO Seals Medical Store In Clifton On PoS Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:44 PM
The Federal Board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 continued its action against PoS violations on Thursday and sealed a medical store in the Clifton area of Karachi
The RTO-1 carried out the action under the Rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 1990 within premises of a famed shopping mall of the area falling under its administrative jurisdiction, and sealed the medical store as the invoices issued were not integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system, said a statement issued here.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad added that PoS violations will not be tolerated and necessary actions will be taken accordingly for implementation of PoS regulations.
