RTO seals mobile shop in Orangi Town over PoS violations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Regional Tax Office-1 continued actions against PoS violations under administrative jurisdiction and sealed a mobile shop on Monday.

According to spokesman of Regional Tax office-1, mobile shop was sealed in Orangi Town area under rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as neither the shop was registered for Sales Tax nor integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad, while lauding today's action of his officers and staff, has commented that traders are required to ensure compliance with PoS regulations as they are at loss otherwise.