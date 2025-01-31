Open Menu

RTO Seals Shoes Outlet Over PoS Violations

Published January 31, 2025

In a major action against Point of Sales violations in city, the RTO-1 has sealed a mega shoes outlet, falling under Zone 3 of its administrative jurisdiction, at Tariq Road on Friday

The superstore was sealed under rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006 as neither the outlet was registered for sales tax nor it was integrated with FBR's PoS invoicing system.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Faheem Mohammad has conveyed that actions against PoS violations would be intensified in coming days and trading community is required to ensure implementation on PoS regulations in letter and spirit.

