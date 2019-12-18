UrduPoint.com
RTO Seizes 12 Cotton Cigarettes In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:22 PM

RTO seizes 12 cotton cigarettes in Peshawar

Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar while taking strict measures for prevention of unlawful movement of cigarette and tobacco products, has seized 12 cottons of cigarettes, which were being transported without duty payments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar while taking strict measures for prevention of unlawful movement of cigarette and tobacco products, has seized 12 cottons of cigarettes, which were being transported without duty payments.

According to a press release issue here on Wednesday, on the directives of Commissioner Inland Revenue Corporate Zone, Tariq Jamal Khattak, deputy commissioner Inland Revenue, Muhammad Tariq expedited action against unlawful transportation of cigarette tobacco products.

In this connection, the tobacco mobile squad No 2 has made blockade at Peshtikhara on Ring Road Peshawar and intercepted a Mehran car No RNJ-15 by recovering 12 cotton of cigarette, which were being transported without payment of duty. The vehicle has been taken into custody and shifted to Tax House Peshawar for further action.

