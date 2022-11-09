UrduPoint.com

RTO Seizes 786 Cartons Of Non-duty Paid Cigarettes In Oct 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RTO seizes 786 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes in Oct 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) has seized 786 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes in different raids during last month.

In a statement issued by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui here on Wednesday, the Surveillance Squad led by Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Mohammad Waqas conducted raids on different godowns and seized the above-mentioned cartons.

He also served explanation notices to different cigarette manufacturing units found guilty of using non-duty paid tobacco for monetary gains.

Similarly, the authority has initiated action against illegal dumping of more than 4.5 million kilograms of illegal tobacco worth millions of rupees and to bring the accused to justice.

Chief Inland Revenue Aqeel Siddiqui appreciated the performance of the staff and directed them to further accelerate action to bring illegal cigarettes under the tax net.

Related Topics

786 Investment Limited Million

Recent Stories

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

Meta Platforms to lay off specific employees today

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: ..

Pakistan Vs New Zealand semi-final T20 World Cup: Imran Khan extends good wishes ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat c ..

Pakistan, France vows to work together to combat climate change

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand set 153-run target ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand set 153-run target for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.