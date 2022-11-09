RTO seizes 786 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes in Oct 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) has seized 786 cartons of non-duty paid cigarettes in different raids during last month.

In a statement issued by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui here on Wednesday, the Surveillance Squad led by Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Mohammad Waqas conducted raids on different godowns and seized the above-mentioned cartons.

He also served explanation notices to different cigarette manufacturing units found guilty of using non-duty paid tobacco for monetary gains.

Similarly, the authority has initiated action against illegal dumping of more than 4.5 million kilograms of illegal tobacco worth millions of rupees and to bring the accused to justice.

Chief Inland Revenue Aqeel Siddiqui appreciated the performance of the staff and directed them to further accelerate action to bring illegal cigarettes under the tax net.