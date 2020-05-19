RTO seizes three trucks, two motorcars loaded with illegal cigarettes worth over Rs 10 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Tuesday seized three trucks and two motorcars loaded with illegal cigarettes packed in 329 cottons on GT Road Peshawar An official statement of the department said on the directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone, RTO (FBR) Tariq Jamal Khattak and under supervision of Deputy Commissioner RTO FBR Tariq Khattak and command of Incharge of Tobacco Squad No.

2 inspector Zafar Iqbal, three trucks and two cars loaded with illegal cigarettes were taken into custody from GT Road Peshawar and shifted to RTO Peshawar for legal proceedings.

The RTO spokesman said value of seized cigarettes packed in 329 cottons was over Rs10 million.