UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTO Seizes Three Trucks, Two Motorcars Loaded With Illegal Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 10 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

RTO seizes three trucks, two motorcars loaded with illegal cigarettes worth over Rs 10 mln

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Tuesday seized three trucks and two motorcars loaded with illegal cigarettes packed in 329 cottons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Tuesday seized three trucks and two motorcars loaded with illegal cigarettes packed in 329 cottons on GT Road Peshawar An official statement of the department said on the directives of Commissioner Corporate Zone, RTO (FBR) Tariq Jamal Khattak and under supervision of Deputy Commissioner RTO FBR Tariq Khattak and command of Incharge of Tobacco Squad No.

2 inspector Zafar Iqbal, three trucks and two cars loaded with illegal cigarettes were taken into custody from GT Road Peshawar and shifted to RTO Peshawar for legal proceedings.

The RTO spokesman said value of seized cigarettes packed in 329 cottons was over Rs10 million.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road FBR From Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

31 minutes ago

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

46 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 38,000 additional COV ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.