RTO to establish Help Desk in FCCI

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Regional Tax Office (RTO) will set up its "Help Desk" in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to facilitate the taxpayers in general and FCCI members in particular, said Karamatullah Chaudhary, new Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Faisalabad.

During a meeting with President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed in his office, the Chief Commissioner said the government was making its optimum best to streamline the payment of taxes. He appreciated the efforts of FCCI to sensitize the business community to pay their tax liabilities as being a nation we could not survive without taxes.

He also stressed the need for expanding the tax net and said that FCCI could also play a major role in this drive. He assured that he would visit FCCI very soon to further strengthen relations. He said that staff of RTO had been directed to facilitate taxpayers in addition to giving them due respect. "It will not only encourage businessmen to voluntarily come into the tax net and discharge their tax obligations without any sense of harassment", he said and added the FBR was implementing automation policy to minimize direct links between the taxpayers and tax collectors.

He particularly mentioned the problems of exporters and said that they were contributing their key role in building the national economy and they must be acknowledged by all government offices. He said that special instructions had been issued for immediate payment of refund claims and he was personally monitoring the process.

On the demand of President FCCI, the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Karamatullah Chaudhry told that sale tax refunds were also being paid expeditiously while awareness sessions would also be arranged for the sale tax registered persons.

LCCI president Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed welcomed the new Chief Commissioner and invited him to visit FCCI.