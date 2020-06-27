UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTO To Fine Income Tax Returns' Defaulters From July

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:19 PM

RTO to fine income tax returns' defaulters from July

Regional Tax Office (RTO) is all set to tighten noose around defaulters of income tax returns exceeding to thousands in numbers who would not submit their returns by due date of June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) is all set to tighten noose around defaulters of income tax returns exceeding to thousands in numbers who would not submit their returns by due date of June 30.

Sources said that fine notices worth Rs 20,000 would be served on tax defaulters since start of next month of July under Income Tax Ordinance 2001, section 182.

In-land revenue officer of RTO Multan Unit-1 Rab Nawaz Bhatti said that over 146,000 tax filers were served notices to submit income tax returns under section 114(4) at start of April 2020. However, majority of them had failed to comply on notices, was decided to be fined from next month, he added.

Tax defaulters included doctors, lawyers, public and private departments' officials, said the sources. They would be fined by RTO through ordinance 2001 under section 82.

Related Topics

Multan Lawyers Fine April June July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

UK to Cancel 14-Day Quarantine for Foreign Arrival ..

11 minutes ago

A Battery Beast at 5,000mAh: Meet the new HUAWEI Y ..

26 minutes ago

MS Civil Hospital urges people to adopt precaution ..

11 minutes ago

One window centre set up at corporation office

11 minutes ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates rebuilt mosque at foreign m ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.