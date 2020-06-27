RTO to fine income tax returns' defaulters from July

Regional Tax Office (RTO) is all set to tighten noose around defaulters of income tax returns exceeding to thousands in numbers who would not submit their returns by due date of June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) is all set to tighten noose around defaulters of income tax returns exceeding to thousands in numbers who would not submit their returns by due date of June 30.

Sources said that fine notices worth Rs 20,000 would be served on tax defaulters since start of next month of July under Income Tax Ordinance 2001, section 182.

In-land revenue officer of RTO Multan Unit-1 Rab Nawaz Bhatti said that over 146,000 tax filers were served notices to submit income tax returns under section 114(4) at start of April 2020. However, majority of them had failed to comply on notices, was decided to be fined from next month, he added.

Tax defaulters included doctors, lawyers, public and private departments' officials, said the sources. They would be fined by RTO through ordinance 2001 under section 82.