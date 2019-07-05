UrduPoint.com
RTO Visits Sialkot International Airport Limited

Chief Commissioner Regional Taxation Officer (RTO) Sialkot Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq visited the Sialkot International Airport here on Friday

He discussed the matters of mutual interest with directors of the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) while Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi presided over the meeting.

The chief commissioner RTO highly hailed the spirit of exporters for establishing successful mega project of the SIAL on self-help basis.

He said that there was no doubt to say that the Sialkot exporters had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy.

Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi told the meeting that the SIAL was the biggest tax-paying company in this region.

Vice Chaiman SIAL Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, CEO Maj-Gen (retd) Abid Nazir, Commissioner Income Tax Sialkot Jabran Mansur, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Income Tax Sialkot Hammad Hussain Jafari, Ghafran Syed, Manager business Development SIAL Aamir Yaqub and Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza also attended the meeting.

