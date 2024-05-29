RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity

Right to Public Services Commission (RTPSC) here Wednesday arranged a seminar to orient students about goals and objectives of the commission

The seminar was held in Department of International Relations (IR) University of Peshawar and among others was attended by Chairman of IR Department, Hussain Suharwardi, former chairman, Dr Adnan and large number of students and faculty members.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner RTPSC, Muhammad Asim Imam said that objective of the seminar was to orient students about positives steps of government and to pave way for establishment of a congenial environment for people.

He urged students to suggest proposals and recommendations for better working of commission and added that world has make remarkable achievements in every sector of life through right to services.

He said that teachers should also inform their students about good governance and rights of a common man so that they could play a better role for development of country and society.