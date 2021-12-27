RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing year

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Right to Public Services (RTS) received a total of 468269 applications from various departments in the year 2021 out of which 380,938 were provided services within specified timeframe.

This was informed during a high level meeting of Divisional Steering Committee for Right to Public Services Commission which was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud here on Monday.

Commissioner-II to Right to Public Services Commission Hazrat Masood Mian, Data Analyst RTS Commission Shohab Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, District Monitoring Officers Tashfeen Israr, Saharina Wali, Eram Babli, ADMOs Ismail, Suleiman, Attaullah and Ahmadullah and other officials attended the meeting.

District Monitoring Officer(DMO) Tashfeen Israr Informed the meeting that the RTS Commission received a total of 468269 applications from various departments in the year 2021 out of which 380,938 services were provided within the time specified by the RTS Commission which amounted to about 81 percent.

Similarly, the RTS Commission received 473 complaints in the year 2021 out of which 435 were resolved and this ratio becomes 92 percent.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the comprehensive report of services provided by RTS Commission, non-compliance in services, awareness campaign and other measures.

In this regard, the Chairman of the Divisional Steering Committee, Riaz Mehsud, said that in the light of the orders of the provincial government, the Right to Public Service Commission had been set up to ensure easy and prompt availability of government services to the people.

To ensure the provision of government services to the people in the required period all district offices were paying special attention to all matters relating to the services at the district and tehsil level to ensure facilities so that the people can benefit in a better way.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud expressed satisfaction over the performance of RTS Commission and urged the concerned DCs to further improve their performance to provide services to people promptly.