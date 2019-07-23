UrduPoint.com
RTS Commission Awareness Session Held In Garam Chashma

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Right to Service (RTS) Commission held an awareness session in Garam Chashma area of Chitral which aimed to create awareness among the people about the working of the Commission.

Chief Commissioner, Right to Service Commission, Muhammad Mushtaq Jadoon was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Chief Commissioner said the RTS Commission could intervene in 24 provincial departments if it received authentic complaints from citizens.

He said the prime minister had now brought some Federal departments under the Commission which had further increased its value and credibility.

Jadoon said the basic purpose of the RTS Commission was to provide basic services to the citizens and save them from malpractices like bribery and searching of references and contacts in carrying out routine tasks.

He said a facilitation center would be established in Garam Chashma to receive complaints from citizens about the working of the provincial departments.

District Monitoring Officer Munir Ahmed said RTS Commission office was opened in Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office in Chitral two years ago.

He said any citizen who had any complaint could access the office and submit his complaint.

Wali Muhammad, an honorary secretary of Aga Khan local council said that until now he was unaware about the existence of RTS Commission office in Chitral.

He said there is no 4g or broadband service at Tehsil Lutkoh, Garamchishma and it would be difficult for citizens to lodge their complaints. The chief commissioner told him that the complaints could reach him through the village council secretaries.

The area people complained that the road of Garam Chashma and bridge on the river were in dilapidated condition. Potato worth millions of rupees was transported from the area to rest of the country every year, they added.

They said potato-carrying trucks were offloaded near the bridge as the loaded trucks could not cross the bridge.

Meanwhile, the chief commissioner held a meeting with the line departments heads at council hall of Deputy Commissioner office and directed them to resolve the problems of the people on priority basis.

