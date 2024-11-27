RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

The Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission held hearing on complaints from five citizens on Wednesday. Commissioner Muhammad Asim Imam and Commissioner Zakir Hussain Afridi listened to the grievances of the applicants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission held hearing on complaints from five citizens on Wednesday. Commissioner Muhammad Asim Imam and Commissioner Zakir Hussain Afridi listened to the grievances of the applicants.

In Haripur, Asim Shah raised concerns about delays in demarcating land boundaries. The Commission instructed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Haripur to resolve the issue within one month and report back to the Commission.

Afzal Shah from Malakand approached the Commission regarding the issuance of a driving license for his son, who is set to travel abroad for employment. The Commission directed the Secretary of Transport to ensure the issuance of the license without delay.

Mubashir Ali from Swabi requested online verification services for driving licenses, highlighting difficulties due to the lack of this facility. The Commission issued directives to the District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi to resolve this matter promptly.

Bilawal Zeb from Peshawar lodged a complaint about unaddressed sanitation issues and clogged drains. The Commission instructed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to prioritize resolving the matter immediately.

The RTS Commission emphasized its commitment to resolving citizens' grievances and ensuring timely public services. Citizens are encouraged to approach the Commission in case of any delays or issues in the provision of notified services.