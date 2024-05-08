RTS Commission KP Arranges Awareness Session In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arranged an awareness session regarding notified services under RTS Commission Act.
In Charge Commissioner RTS briefed the participants about RTS Act and its notified public services, awareness campaign and other initiatives in detail. He told that all departments and institutions are bound to provide government services to public within its notified period.
He said that those who failed to deliver services in notified period would be dealt under the RTS Act.
A question and answer session was also held at the end of session.
The session was attended by In Charge Commissioner RTS KP, Mohammad Asim Imam, Commissioner RTS, Zakir Hussain Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Mohammad Umar Khan and concerned officials of Health, education, Local Government, food, Agriculture, Transport and other departments.
