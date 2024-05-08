Open Menu

RTS Commission KP Arranges Awareness Session In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

RTS Commission KP arranges awareness session in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arranged an awareness session regarding notified services under RTS Commission Act.

In Charge Commissioner RTS briefed the participants about RTS Act and its notified public services, awareness campaign and other initiatives in detail. He told that all departments and institutions are bound to provide government services to public within its notified period.

He said that those who failed to deliver services in notified period would be dealt under the RTS Act.

A question and answer session was also held at the end of session.

The session was attended by In Charge Commissioner RTS KP, Mohammad Asim Imam, Commissioner RTS, Zakir Hussain Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, District Police Officer Mohammad Umar Khan and concerned officials of Health, education, Local Government, food, Agriculture, Transport and other departments.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Agriculture Kohat Russian Trading System Stock Exchange Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

53 minutes ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

1 hour ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan