RTS commission redresses 5 public complaints

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Right to Services (RTS) Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday redressed five public complaints in a meeting held here with Chief Commissioner RTS, Mohammad Saleem Khan in the chair.

The commission had received a complaint from a person with disability, Said Mand, a resident of the tribal district Bajaur, who complained of delaying tactics in the registration of his First Information Report (FIR) by the police.

The Station House Officer (SHO) concerned, Mazoom Khan appeared before the commission, which after a detailed review of all documents directed the District Police Officer (DPO), Bajaur and SHO concerned to register the FIR and re-appear before them.

Mohammad Shakil, a resident of Peshawar had filed an application with the commission regarding hardships in the delimitation of his ancestral properties. The officials of the revenue department appeared before the commission and presented a record of the case.

An inquiry into the matter revealed negligence in the transfer of the properties, which prompted the commission to direct the officials concerned to correct the procedure within a period of 14 days.

A resident of Mohmand, Malik Rasool had lodged a complaint regarding difficulties in obtaining domicile certificate. The commission directed the issuance of domicile within a period of 10 days and instructed the deputy commissioner to continue the process of verification.

In the case of a resident of Upper Kohistan, the commission decided the matter in light of the inquiry report of the DPO and said that matter was a civil issue. Therefore, he should move to the judiciary.

Meraj, a complainant from Peshawar did not attend the proceeding due to his personal engagements, so the commission granted him a period of 14 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commissioner, Mohammad Saleem Khan said that the timely provision of basic services to the people was the basic responsibility of each public sector institution and its employees, adding the commission would continue its endeavours to create a sense of responsibility in them.