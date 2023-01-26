UrduPoint.com

RTS Commission Redresses Four Public Complaints

Published January 26, 2023

The Right to Public Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa redressed four public complaints on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Right to Public Services Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa redressed four public complaints on Thursday.

The bench consisting of Chief Commissioner Mohammad Saleem Khan and Commissioner Judge Mohammad Asim Imam heard the complaints.

A resident from District Chitral, Sajidullah had filed a complaint that a village of 30 houses was not being provided clean drinking water. The Commission directed the District Monitoring Officer (DMO), Upper Chitral to visit the locality concerned along with the relevant Sub-Division Officer (SDO), and inform it through photos and maps from where the village could be provided the facility.

In light of the report submitted by the DMO, the commission directed Public Engineering Department, Chitral for provision of water to the village.

Similarly, a resident of Islamabad, Saeed Ali Mehdi complained that he was providing services to various telecommunication companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 34 articles of precious equipment had been stolen from as many places.

The police was not registering his FIR, he said and added, " without the FIR, the insurance companies will not pay any compensation." The Commission advised the complainant to review agreement signed between the insurance company and landowners. It also wrote a letter to the KP Police chief to find solutions to the issue at policy level.

The third case was about hardships in deciding the boundary line of his property and the process was completed as per directives of the Commission. The complainant expressed satisfaction over the proceeding and expressed gratitude to the Commission.

The fourth and the fifth complaints were regarding non-removal of debris by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department. The bench said that relevant companies had been asked to submit a reply.

