RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission has formed a four-member committee to spearhead the online provision of public services, digitization of data, and the expansion of service delivery to citizens’ doorsteps.

A coordination meeting, attended by representatives of 14 provincial government institutions, was held at the RTS Commission office.

The session focused on implementing the Right to Services Act by integrating online systems, expanding the scope of services, and facilitating seamless delivery of public services.

The meeting was chaired by RTS Commissioners Muhammad Asim Imam and Zakir Hussain Afridi, with participation from officials of the RTS Commission and representatives from the Local Government, Revenue, Excise and Taxation, food, Forests, Health, Industries, and Labour Departments, among others.

During the meeting, Deputy Director of the IT Board, Shakir Ullah, provided updates on the current status of online service delivery and outlined future plans.

Other government representatives also briefed the commission on the online availability of their respective services.

A key highlight of the session was the formation of a four-member committee to integrate the online systems of all provincial departments into a comprehensive, centralized system.

The committee comprises: Data Analyst of the RTS Commission, Deputy Director of the IT Board, Assistant Director of the IT board and Deputy Director of the Board of Revenue.

The RTS Commission is currently working to transfer 80 public services to an online platform, with 17 services slated to go live in the near future.

In his closing remarks, Commissioner Zakir Hussain Afridi reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to ensuring accessible, transparent, and efficient service delivery at the citizens’ doorsteps.

He urged all departments to collaborate closely, emphasizing that these efforts aim to improve the quality of service delivery for the people of the province.