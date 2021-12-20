RTSC approves CP Fund regulations for employees

Right to Public Service Commission (RTSC) here on Monday approved CP Fund regulations for employees and to settle matters pertaining to their legal status

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Right to Public Service Commission (RTSC) here on Monday approved CP Fund regulations for employees and to settle matters pertaining to their legal status.

The approval was given during the 24th meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Commissioner RTSC Saleem Khan and discussed a five-point agenda.

The meeting besides others was attended by commissioners and Secretary RTS.

The session approved the CP Fund regulations for RTSC's employees while the legal status of the RTS employees was also discussed in detail.

Addressing the participants, Saleem Khan emphasized on timely and efficient service delivery of the RTS Commission to facilitate maximum numbers of people. He directed all the employees to work dedicatedly to ensure Good Governance in the province.