RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):The launching ceremony of Rubab Ayesha's two books "Sada Bahar Chehray" and "Khaak Ke Aas Pas" was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by the famous writer Hameed Shahid while Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed participated as chief guests. Naseem-e-Sahar, Farkhunda Shamim and Dr Sher participated in the event as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Hameed Shahid said that Rubab Ayesha had written sketches about domestic issues, relatives, and journalistic, and literary fields which were a guideline for people.

Commenting on the books, Naheed Manzoor said that people have both qualities of good and bad while the certificate of goodness was given to those with whom the matter was good, and the same people with whom they deal with evil, then those people were called wicked.

She added that Allah has placed so much goodness in some people that they relate only goodness to Allah's creation.

The level of goodness within them was so extraordinary that they could not harm even their enemy.

Rubab Ayesha said that the name of the book was so close to the truth that no one can deny its importance "We are as thin as dust, and we are moulded from dust and one day we will turn into dust," she said and added that love of soil is in our nature," she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Ms Rubab's sketches of her parents were very unique.

"Everyone's parents are good, but those parents who are rich in consciousness and principled, shower their compassion and love on the children of others as well as on their children, they become an example for the world." He added that Ayesha was lucky to have parents who love knowledge and literature and whose personality influence can be seen in Rubab's writing.

Farkhunda Shamim, Dr Sher Ali, Tariq Chaudhry, Rana Qaiser, Humira Ashfaq, Mazhar Shehzad Khan, Ahmed Mehsud, Professor Fouzia Maqbool, Saima Qamar, Tajur Shakeel and Gul Arbab read articles and paid tribute to the author.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the event.