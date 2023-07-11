Open Menu

Rubab Ayesha's Books Launching Ceremony Held At PAC

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

The launching ceremony of Rubab Ayesha's two books "Sada Bahar Chehray" and "Khaak Ke Aas Pas" was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):The launching ceremony of Rubab Ayesha's two books "Sada Bahar Chehray" and "Khaak Ke Aas Pas" was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by the famous writer Hameed Shahid while Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed participated as chief guests. Naseem-e-Sahar, Farkhunda Shamim and Dr Sher participated in the event as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Hameed Shahid said that Rubab Ayesha had written sketches about domestic issues, relatives, and journalistic, and literary fields which were a guideline for people.

Commenting on the books, Naheed Manzoor said that people have both qualities of good and bad while the certificate of goodness was given to those with whom the matter was good, and the same people with whom they deal with evil, then those people were called wicked.

She added that Allah has placed so much goodness in some people that they relate only goodness to Allah's creation.

The level of goodness within them was so extraordinary that they could not harm even their enemy.

Rubab Ayesha said that the name of the book was so close to the truth that no one can deny its importance "We are as thin as dust, and we are moulded from dust and one day we will turn into dust," she said and added that love of soil is in our nature," she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that Ms Rubab's sketches of her parents were very unique.

"Everyone's parents are good, but those parents who are rich in consciousness and principled, shower their compassion and love on the children of others as well as on their children, they become an example for the world." He added that Ayesha was lucky to have parents who love knowledge and literature and whose personality influence can be seen in Rubab's writing.

Farkhunda Shamim, Dr Sher Ali, Tariq Chaudhry, Rana Qaiser, Humira Ashfaq, Mazhar Shehzad Khan, Ahmed Mehsud, Professor Fouzia Maqbool, Saima Qamar, Tajur Shakeel and Gul Arbab read articles and paid tribute to the author.

A large number of people from the twin cities participated in the event.

Related Topics

World Punjab Same Shakeel Event From Love

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

5 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

25 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for creatio ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for creation of enabling equal opportunit ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to ex-chairman BCA Sind ..

IHC grants protective bail to ex-chairman BCA Sindh

5 minutes ago
 UAE signs air transport services agreement with Au ..

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Austria

55 minutes ago
Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in Q2 Amounts to $2 ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Surplus in Q2 Amounts to $21.4Bln - Central Bank

5 minutes ago
 DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

1 hour ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

1 hour ago
 West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell ..

West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirb ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan