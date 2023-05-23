UrduPoint.com

Rubab For Multi-faceted Strategy To Improve Young Mothers' Reproductive Health

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Parliamentary Secretary Law Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday emphasized the need for adopting comprehensive and multi-faceted strategies to improve reproductive healthcare and the well-being of young mothers and their families

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ):Parliamentary Secretary Law Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi Tuesday emphasized the need for adopting comprehensive and multi-faceted strategies to improve reproductive healthcare and the well-being of young mothers and their families.

She expressed the views while addressing at Provincial Consultative Workshop Voluntary National Survey International Conference on Population and Development organized jointly by UNFPA and the Ministry of Planning and Development here.

"Reaching out to young girls and boys with accurate, reliable, and credible information on reproductive health, pre-marital counseling on family planning and greater investments in education and employment opportunities for young couples is need of the hour, " said the secretary.

She said new estimates produced jointly by the Guttmacher Institute and the Population Council, which reveal critical gaps in reproductive health services for young married women of reproductive age (15�19) in Pakistan.

Findings show that simultaneously expanding both modern contraceptive services and maternal care would not only maximize benefits to women but would also be an efficient use of funds.

Currently, 397,000 young women (15-19) give birth in Pakistan, and more than half of them make fewer than the recommended four antenatal care visits, and 126,000 do not deliver in a health facility.

The most common causes of maternal deaths among young mothers in Pakistan are hypertension, followed by unsafe abortion, she maintained.

She said that if all needs were met for contraceptive, maternal and newborn and abortion care for young Pakistani mothers were met: unintended pregnancies would be reduced from 221,000 to 62,000 per year. (a72% decline); Abortions would decrease from 128,000 to 36,000 per year. (72% decline); Maternal deaths would be reduced from 1,020 to 250 per year. (76% decline).

