Rubaba Buledi announces 'Pink Bus Service' for women

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women's Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, on Monday announced that for the first time in Balochistan's history, a dedicated "Pink Bus Service" was being launched to address the travel needs and issues faced by women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women's Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, on Monday announced that for the first time in Balochistan's history, a dedicated "Pink Bus Service" was being launched to address the travel needs and issues faced by women.

The initiative will not only ease transportation challenges for women but also provide them with a greater sense of freedom and security, said a news release.

In a statement, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized that the Balochistan government was committed to taking all possible measures for women’s development and meeting their needs.

The Pink Bus Service aims to provide women with a safer and more convenient travel experience, which will also enhance their participation in social and economic activities.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed hope that this step will improve travel facilities for women. She added that the Balochistan government was determined to introduce more such initiatives to provide women in the province with better opportunities for growth.