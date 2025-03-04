Rubaba Buledi Briefed On Women Development Dept's Progress
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Provincial Advisor for the Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, was given a detailed briefing by Secretary Women Development, Saira Atta, regarding the department’s progress and ongoing initiatives.
The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Naseebullah Khan and other relevant officials.
During the briefing, Secretary Saira Atta provided insights into the development projects under the Women Development Department, initiatives for women's rights and welfare, and future plans.She highlighted various programs aimed at empowering women socially and economically.
On this occasion, Dr. Rubaba Buledi emphasized that the development and welfare of women remain a top priority for the Government of Balochistan.
She directed officials to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing projects, ensuring their benefits reach grassroots levels.
The meeting also discussed specialized training programs for women, skill development opportunities, and strategies to further improve the department’s overall performance.
The provincial advisor urged the concerned authorities to make existing projects more efficient and impactful to ensure genuine empowerment for the women of the province.
