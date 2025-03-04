Open Menu

Rubaba Buledi Briefed On Women Development Dept's Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Provincial Advisor for the Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, was given a detailed briefing by Secretary Women Development, Saira Atta, regarding the department’s progress and ongoing initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Naseebullah Khan and other relevant officials.

During the briefing, Secretary Saira Atta provided insights into the development projects under the Women Development Department, initiatives for women's rights and welfare, and future plans.She highlighted various programs aimed at empowering women socially and economically.

On this occasion, Dr. Rubaba Buledi emphasized that the development and welfare of women remain a top priority for the Government of Balochistan.

She directed officials to enhance the effectiveness of ongoing projects, ensuring their benefits reach grassroots levels.

The meeting also discussed specialized training programs for women, skill development opportunities, and strategies to further improve the department’s overall performance.

The provincial advisor urged the concerned authorities to make existing projects more efficient and impactful to ensure genuine empowerment for the women of the province.

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in ..

Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

6 minutes ago
 Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

36 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

2 hours ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

3 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan