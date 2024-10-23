Open Menu

Rubaba Buledi Emphasizes For Comprehensive Planning About Welfare Of Minority Women

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 10:42 PM

Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for comprehensive planning about welfare of minority women

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the welfare of minority women, granting them equal opportunities in every field of life

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the welfare of minority women, granting them equal opportunities in every field of life.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Senator Dinesh Kumar and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Sanjay Kumar Panjwani.

They discussed the challenges faced by minority women and the need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at improving their situation.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi further stated that the Women Development Department is working on various projects to ensure that minority women receive the necessary support and resources.

The signing of the MoU will ensure the effective utilization of resources, providing lasting solutions to their problems. She added that the aim is to include all women of Balochistan, particularly those from minority communities, in the country's development, so their talents can be fully utilized.

She noted that minority women are an integral part of our society, and addressing their challenges is essential for the overall development of the province.

The provincial government is committed to safeguarding their rights and ensuring their well-being. "We will not leave them alone on this journey but will provide every possible assistance," she concluded.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Minority Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

Pak-Uzbek entrepreneurs ink MoU to boost trade

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier' ..

Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party

3 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in September to near 1 ..

US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low

3 minutes ago
 Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem ..

Haier Partners with Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem Powering Victory in Every Hom ..

2 hours ago
 Bank of Canada cuts rates, says fight against infl ..

Bank of Canada cuts rates, says fight against inflation 'worked'

3 minutes ago
 Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ hel ..

Int’l symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ held

3 minutes ago
134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesd ..

134 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday

26 minutes ago
 16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered

3 hours ago
 CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of L ..

CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc

3 hours ago
 Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation b ..

Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..

3 hours ago
 IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI f ..

IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case

3 hours ago
 CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets ro ..

CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan