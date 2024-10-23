Rubaba Buledi Emphasizes For Comprehensive Planning About Welfare Of Minority Women
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 10:42 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday emphasized the need for comprehensive planning to ensure the welfare of minority women, granting them equal opportunities in every field of life.
She expressed these views during a meeting with Senator Dinesh Kumar and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Sanjay Kumar Panjwani.
They discussed the challenges faced by minority women and the need to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at improving their situation.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi further stated that the Women Development Department is working on various projects to ensure that minority women receive the necessary support and resources.
The signing of the MoU will ensure the effective utilization of resources, providing lasting solutions to their problems. She added that the aim is to include all women of Balochistan, particularly those from minority communities, in the country's development, so their talents can be fully utilized.
She noted that minority women are an integral part of our society, and addressing their challenges is essential for the overall development of the province.
The provincial government is committed to safeguarding their rights and ensuring their well-being. "We will not leave them alone on this journey but will provide every possible assistance," she concluded.
