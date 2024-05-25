Open Menu

Rubaba Buledi Emphasizes For Improvement Of Maternal Healthcare In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Rubaba Buledi emphasizes for improvement of Maternal Healthcare in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has expressed concern over the increasing problems related to women's health in Balochistan.

She identified factors such as backwardness, lack of basic infrastructure, shortage of trained medical professionals, and societal attitudes towards women as major obstacles. She express these views in a meeting with Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, Head of UNFPA Balochistan, who briefed her on the organization's projects in the province.

Dr. Buledi emphasized that most district and tehsil headquarters in the province lack proper medical facilities, including gynecologists and trained paramedical staff, resulting in high maternal mortality rates.

She stressed the need to raise awareness about reproductive health among the public, improve hospital conditions, increase the number of beds in labor rooms and gynecological wards, and establish blood banks to ensure timely blood supply.

Rubaba Khan Buledi appreciated UNFPA's efforts in Balochistan and expressed hope that the provincial government will continue to take positive steps to address these issues.

