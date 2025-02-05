Open Menu

Rubaba Buledi Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri Women On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Advisor to Chief Minister of Balochistan for Woman Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the significant role of the Kashmiri women who are playing in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

Rubaba reaffirmed the commitment of the provincial government and the people of Balochistan to stand in complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

She said, "We stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom, and we will continue to raise our voices in support of their cause.

"

She called on the international community to seriously take note of the atrocities committed by Indian forces against Kashmiri women. "We must intensify our efforts in support of the rights of Kashmiri women," she added.

Dr. Bledi concluded by stressing that the resolution of the Kashmir issue should reflect the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as it is the foundation for lasting peace in the region.

