Rubaba Buledi Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri Women On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Advisor to Chief Minister of Balochistan for Woman Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the significant role of the Kashmiri women who are playing in the struggle for their right to self-determination.
Rubaba reaffirmed the commitment of the provincial government and the people of Balochistan to stand in complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
She said, "We stand with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom, and we will continue to raise our voices in support of their cause.
"
She called on the international community to seriously take note of the atrocities committed by Indian forces against Kashmiri women. "We must intensify our efforts in support of the rights of Kashmiri women," she added.
Dr. Bledi concluded by stressing that the resolution of the Kashmir issue should reflect the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as it is the foundation for lasting peace in the region.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence5 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to modernize TMAs5 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 receives over 35,000 calls in January5 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge25 minutes ago
-
Over 1,500 ICT Police personnel ensure security for Kashmir Solidarity Day35 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal urges intl community to take action against ongoing oppression in IHK35 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause35 minutes ago
-
AJK observes ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ with full zeal, fervor, renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
Feb 5 reminds us of Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom: Amjad Malik1 hour ago