Rubaba Congratulates Gen Asim Muni On His Promotion To Rank Of Field Marshal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for the Department of Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi congratulated General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

In her congratulatory message, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi stated that General Asim Munir has earned this prestigious position through his exceptional military acumen, leadership qualities, and unparalleled patriotism.

She remarked that General Asim Munir’s role in the defense of the nation is worthy of being written in golden words, his strategic foresight, courageous decisions, and strong leadership have brought remarkable victories to the Pakistan Armed Forces and thwarted the malicious designs of the enemy.

She further stated that the atmosphere of national unity and cohesion established under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership is a sign of a bright future for the country.

The people of Balochistan hold him in high regard and have complete trust in his leadership, she mentioned and added that this honor is not only a personal achievement for Field Marshal Asim Munir but also a source of pride for the entire nation.

