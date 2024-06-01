Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has emphasised to support women entrepreneurs to create a more inclusive business environment in Balochistan.

Dr. Buledi expressed these views while convening a meeting with Ms. Deedar Mengal from DOCH Private Limited.

The meeting focused on initiatives aimed at empowering women economically and fostering women-led startups in Balochistan.

During the discussion, Dr. Rubaba Buledi emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies and programs that would provide women with the necessary resources, support, and opportunities to succeed in entrepreneurial ventures.

"Empowering women economically is not just a matter of social justice; it is a strategic investment in our future.

By supporting women-led startups, we are fostering innovation, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable economic growth. Our aim is to ensure that women in Balochistan have equal access to opportunities and the tools they need to succeed," said Dr. Rubaba Buledi.

