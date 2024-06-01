- Home
- Pakistan
- Rubaba emphasises to support women entrepreneurs to create inclusive business environment
Rubaba Emphasises To Support Women Entrepreneurs To Create Inclusive Business Environment
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 12:50 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has emphasised to support women entrepreneurs to create a more inclusive business environment in Balochistan.
Dr. Buledi expressed these views while convening a meeting with Ms. Deedar Mengal from DOCH Private Limited.
The meeting focused on initiatives aimed at empowering women economically and fostering women-led startups in Balochistan.
During the discussion, Dr. Rubaba Buledi emphasized the need for comprehensive strategies and programs that would provide women with the necessary resources, support, and opportunities to succeed in entrepreneurial ventures.
"Empowering women economically is not just a matter of social justice; it is a strategic investment in our future.
By supporting women-led startups, we are fostering innovation, creating jobs, and promoting sustainable economic growth. Our aim is to ensure that women in Balochistan have equal access to opportunities and the tools they need to succeed," said Dr. Rubaba Buledi.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reliable energy to save 175,000 lives, boost Pakistan's economy: UNICEF10 minutes ago
-
PIO congratulates CPNE's newly elected office bearers30 minutes ago
-
Big relief for public: PM orders reduction in petrol price by Rs 15.440 minutes ago
-
Sardar Khetran condemns attack on BAP leader Khalid Khan Magsi40 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta for reviewing weights, price of food items on daily basis40 minutes ago
-
BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG50 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists involved in killing of seven labourers in Gwadar arrested: Zia Langau50 minutes ago
-
Providing facilities to students of Balochistan among our priorities: Governor50 minutes ago
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers56 minutes ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC56 minutes ago
-
PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May56 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra1 hour ago