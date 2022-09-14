UrduPoint.com

Rubaba Expresses Happiness On Formation Of Commission On Status Of Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commission on Status of Women

Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday expressed her happiness on the formation of the Commission on Status of Women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday expressed her happiness on the formation of the Commission on Status of Women.

She said that the formation of the first Women's Commission in the history of Balochistan would protect the rights of women and provide them with better opportunities to participate in the decision-making process.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed these views in her statement released here. She said that work was underway on legislation to protect the rights of women, children, and marginalized sections of Balochistan saying that the Domestic Violence Rules 2014 was approved in the recent cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Home Based Workers Act was also approved by lawmakers during the last session of Balochistan Assembly, she said.

Dr Buledi congratulated Chairperson of Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fuazia Shaheen and notified members Tahira Parveen, Shahida Alizai, Zarghuna Bardich, Dr. Tahira Baloch, Zarghuna Wadood, Ashfaq Mengal, Dr. Taj Baloch, Rahima Jalal, Shania Khan and Tanzeela Sadiq.

A notification has been issued by the Balochistan Government in this regard on Wednesday.

She expressed the hope that the newly elected commission members would use all their abilities to provide better development opportunities to the women of Balochistan in every sphere of life.

Dr Buledi assured that the Women Parliamentary Caucus would provide all possible support in the steps taken for the development and improvement of women.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Technology Women All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangement ..

Cabinet sub-committee reviews security arrangements

1 second ago
 Supreme Court seeks report on construction of Sout ..

Supreme Court seeks report on construction of South Punjab secretariat on resear ..

3 seconds ago
 Pope warns against using religion for political po ..

Pope warns against using religion for political power

4 seconds ago
 All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoo ..

All Shanghai passenger flights cancelled as typhoon hits

9 seconds ago
 Sherry for collective approach to deal with impac ..

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

4 minutes ago
 Strong democracy imperative for stability, develop ..

Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.