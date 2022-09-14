Rubaba expresses happiness on formation of Commission on Status of Women

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus, Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Wednesday expressed her happiness on the formation of the Commission on Status of Women.

She said that the formation of the first Women's Commission in the history of Balochistan would protect the rights of women and provide them with better opportunities to participate in the decision-making process.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed these views in her statement released here. She said that work was underway on legislation to protect the rights of women, children, and marginalized sections of Balochistan saying that the Domestic Violence Rules 2014 was approved in the recent cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Home Based Workers Act was also approved by lawmakers during the last session of Balochistan Assembly, she said.

Dr Buledi congratulated Chairperson of Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fuazia Shaheen and notified members Tahira Parveen, Shahida Alizai, Zarghuna Bardich, Dr. Tahira Baloch, Zarghuna Wadood, Ashfaq Mengal, Dr. Taj Baloch, Rahima Jalal, Shania Khan and Tanzeela Sadiq.

A notification has been issued by the Balochistan Government in this regard on Wednesday.

She expressed the hope that the newly elected commission members would use all their abilities to provide better development opportunities to the women of Balochistan in every sphere of life.

Dr Buledi assured that the Women Parliamentary Caucus would provide all possible support in the steps taken for the development and improvement of women.