Rubaba For Aligning Educational System With Modern Demands, Professional Development Of Teachers
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 06:48 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has stressed the need for educational system aligned with modern demands and the importance of continuous professional development for teachers, ensuring that students get education that meets global standards.
She paid tribute to the role of teachers on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, said a news release on Saturday. She emphasized that it was through education that nations progress and teachers were the true leaders of this journey. She acknowledged the invaluable services of teachers in promoting education and ensuring quality learning in Balochistan.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi highlighted that teachers are not only spreading the light of knowledge but also play a pivotal role in shaping the character of the younger generation and contributing to social development. The Government of Balochistan is committed to implementing reforms in the education sector and is taking effective measures to improve the training and benefits of teachers.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi further said that World Teachers' Day provided us with an opportunity to recognize the contributions of our teachers and by acknowledging their dedication, to intensify efforts to provide them with better resources and support.
