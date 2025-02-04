Rubaba for effective strategy to address challenges faced by women

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Provincial Adviser for the Department of Women's Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to address the challenges faced by women in Balochistan.

She stated that women's welfare is the top priority of the government, and various practical measures are being taken to achieve this goal.

She expressed these views during a meeting with the Provincial Head of UN Women Balochistan, Ayesha Wadood, Portfolio Manager Saman Ahsan, and Dawood Nangyal.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the challenges faced by women in Balochistan, their rights, and the provision of development opportunities for them.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi stated that no society can progress without the development of women.

Providing education, healthcare, employment and economic opportunities to women is crucial for their empowerment.

The Government of Balochistan is committed to ensuring women's participation in the decision-making process to provide them with equal opportunities.

Highlighting various projects and programs for women's welfare, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the government is working on multiple initiatives to bring positive change to their lives.

She also appreciated the role of UN Women in women's welfare and acknowledged the contributions of other partners in this cause.

She affirmed that the Government of Balochistan is determined to collaborate with these organizations to provide development opportunities for women in the province, ensuring a safe, prosperous and independent environment for them.