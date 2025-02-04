Rubaba For Effective Strategy To Address Challenges Faced By Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
Provincial Adviser for the Department of Women's Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to address the challenges faced by women in Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Provincial Adviser for the Department of Women's Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to address the challenges faced by women in Balochistan.
She stated that women's welfare is the top priority of the government, and various practical measures are being taken to achieve this goal.
She expressed these views during a meeting with the Provincial Head of UN Women Balochistan, Ayesha Wadood, Portfolio Manager Saman Ahsan, and Dawood Nangyal.
During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the challenges faced by women in Balochistan, their rights, and the provision of development opportunities for them.
Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi stated that no society can progress without the development of women.
Providing education, healthcare, employment and economic opportunities to women is crucial for their empowerment.
The Government of Balochistan is committed to ensuring women's participation in the decision-making process to provide them with equal opportunities.
Highlighting various projects and programs for women's welfare, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the government is working on multiple initiatives to bring positive change to their lives.
She also appreciated the role of UN Women in women's welfare and acknowledged the contributions of other partners in this cause.
She affirmed that the Government of Balochistan is determined to collaborate with these organizations to provide development opportunities for women in the province, ensuring a safe, prosperous and independent environment for them.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain see ..9 minutes ago
-
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education department9 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peace in S. Asia9 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation4 minutes ago
-
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s support strengthens Kashmir’s resolve; Majeed Lone4 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan - a destination worth exploring: highlights from Pakistan Travel Mart 202515 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DCC meeting on National Action Plan1 minute ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah directs provision of best food t ..1 minute ago
-
Teenage boy loses life while flying kite in Havelian1 minute ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmir cause against Indian oppression: Hurriyat leader1 minute ago