QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for Women Development, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, underscored the importance of raising awareness about women and children's welfare, particularly their health.

She stressed the need to inform every individual in the society about essential health practices to effectively address the challenges faced by women and children, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

She shared these views during a meeting with Kathleen Kamal Raisani Foundation (KKRF) CEO, Zulekha Raisani, where they discussed the foundation's ongoing awareness sessions in Quetta's schools and women's training centers, focusing on breast cancer, general health and hygiene.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized that such awareness programs are crucial for spreading knowledge within society. She noted that educating women and children on health issues, particularly breast cancer and hygiene, is vital, along with taking practical steps to address these concerns.

She further advocated for the establishment of additional training and awareness centers to empower women, making them more self-reliant and capable of solving their problems independently.