Rubaba lauds role of Pakistan Navy for ensuring national security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Women Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring national security and providing equal opportunities for the development and employment of youth, especially women.

She expressed these views during her meeting with Captain Abdullah Siddiqui, Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Quetta.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding collaboration between the Pakistan Navy and the Department of Women Development on professional training for women.

Emphasizing the importance of establishing a Professional Development Institute for women in Balochistan, Dr Rubaba Buledi said that such an institution would enhance the skills of women in the province and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents on a national level.

She further stated that several projects related to women’s education and professional training are under consideration in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy.

These initiatives will not only offer better opportunities for the women of the province but will also contribute positively to the socio-economic development of Balochistan, she said.