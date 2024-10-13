Rubaba Lauds Role Of Pakistan Navy For Ensuring National Security
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the Department of Women Development, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in ensuring national security and providing equal opportunities for the development and employment of youth, especially women.
She expressed these views during her meeting with Captain Abdullah Siddiqui, Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Quetta.
In the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding collaboration between the Pakistan Navy and the Department of Women Development on professional training for women.
Emphasizing the importance of establishing a Professional Development Institute for women in Balochistan, Dr Rubaba Buledi said that such an institution would enhance the skills of women in the province and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents on a national level.
She further stated that several projects related to women’s education and professional training are under consideration in collaboration with the Pakistan Navy.
These initiatives will not only offer better opportunities for the women of the province but will also contribute positively to the socio-economic development of Balochistan, she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thousands of accused involved in dacoity, murder arrested46 seconds ago
-
63 dangerous criminals killed in Kacha area11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt actively working on construction of worship places of minorities: Naved Anthony11 minutes ago
-
Health minister inquires after girl at Children’s Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Election result rejection of what BJP has done to IIOJK: Omar Abdullah21 minutes ago
-
CM Murad releases guidelines for 2025-26 ADP preparation41 minutes ago
-
9 Levies personnel including Dafadar dismissed on absence in Kohlu41 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan leads dengue awareness dengue walk51 minutes ago
-
SCO summit paramount in enhancing bilateral relations between member states: President RCCI1 hour ago
-
Ignite-sponsored startups showcase innovation at expand North Star GITEX 2024 Dubai1 hour ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to achievement of highest global standards on 'World Standards ..1 hour ago
-
LWMC conducts cleaning operations1 hour ago