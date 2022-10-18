Rubaba stresses for improving maternal health in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday stressed the need for improving health facility in the far-flung areas of Balochistan province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Tuesday stressed the need for improving health facility in the far-flung areas of Balochistan province.

The situation of maternal mortality in Balochistan is still vulnerable in some less privileged parts of the province.

There is a dire need to focus on reducing the maternal mortality in rural areas, she expressed these views while presiding over the provincial task force meeting organized by World Health Organization (WHO) and National Maternal and Newborn Child Health (MNCH) program here.

Rubaba said a number of maternal deaths were not being reported due to which the analysis report and all factors of maternal mortality were not accurately identified.

"It will be possible to achieve the goals if modern means of IT are used to obtain the certified data of maternal mortality from all rural areas of Balochistan," she added.

Dr Rubaba said that in all situations of recent floods, Covid and natural disasters, the health of mother and child were affected badly.

She said that effective legislation was necessary to prevent maternal mortality as there was no substitute for human life and in this regard, a comprehensive draft of law was being prepared, which would be submitted to the Balochistan Assembly after scrutiny and approval in the relevant standing committee.

She said that she had given a proposal of an exchange program with other provinces for training of healthcare staff.