- Home
- Pakistan
- Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food ..
Rubaba Terms Quetta Food Festival An Excellent Opportunity For Business Professionals, Women In Food Industry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Rubaba Khan Buledi has emphasized that the Quetta Food Festival will serve as an excellent opportunity for business professionals, particularly women in the food industry, to showcase their products and expand their businesses.
She expressed these views during a meeting with Colonel Ahmed Aziz, Chief Engineer of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Quetta, said a news release.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual collaboration for the upcoming food festival set to take place in Quetta this month.
Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi reaffirmed the commitment of the Women Development Department to women’s empowerment by providing them with platforms to showcase their skills and talents.
She highlighted that events like the Quetta Food Festival not only encourage women's economic participation but also promote Balochistan’s rich cultural and culinary heritage.
She appreciated DHA Quetta’s efforts in supporting women and fostering an inclusive economic environment.
She further elaborated on the provincial government’s initiatives to introduce policy reforms, capacity-building programs, and market access for women. She emphasized that the government aims to ensure that all women in Balochistan receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.
Collaboration with institutions like DHA Quetta will further strengthen these efforts. Reiterating her commitment to the successful organization of the Quetta Food Festival, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the event will not only highlight the role of women in the local economy but also create new business opportunities for them.
Recent Stories
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism3 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University holds seminar, walk to express solidarity with Kashmiris6 minutes ago
-
Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food ..6 minutes ago
-
Girl kidnapping attempt foiled in Raiwind6 minutes ago
-
Four dead, three injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
CDF of Maldives Armed Forces calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir6 minutes ago
-
Punjab shifts to capital-based property tax system16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to early implement Safe City Project16 minutes ago
-
NICF extends application date till Feb 1516 minutes ago
-
SI dies of heart attack during duty16 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed three khwarij in North Waziristan IBO16 minutes ago