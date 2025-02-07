Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food industry

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Rubaba Khan Buledi has emphasized that the Quetta Food Festival will serve as an excellent opportunity for business professionals, particularly women in the food industry, to showcase their products and expand their businesses.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Colonel Ahmed Aziz, Chief Engineer of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Quetta, said a news release.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual collaboration for the upcoming food festival set to take place in Quetta this month.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi reaffirmed the commitment of the Women Development Department to women’s empowerment by providing them with platforms to showcase their skills and talents.

She highlighted that events like the Quetta Food Festival not only encourage women's economic participation but also promote Balochistan’s rich cultural and culinary heritage.

She appreciated DHA Quetta’s efforts in supporting women and fostering an inclusive economic environment.

She further elaborated on the provincial government’s initiatives to introduce policy reforms, capacity-building programs, and market access for women. She emphasized that the government aims to ensure that all women in Balochistan receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

Collaboration with institutions like DHA Quetta will further strengthen these efforts. Reiterating her commitment to the successful organization of the Quetta Food Festival, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the event will not only highlight the role of women in the local economy but also create new business opportunities for them.