Open Menu

Rubaba Terms Quetta Food Festival An Excellent Opportunity For Business Professionals, Women In Food Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rubaba terms Quetta Food Festival an excellent opportunity for business professionals, women in food industry

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister Balochistan for Women Development, Rubaba Khan Buledi has emphasized that the Quetta Food Festival will serve as an excellent opportunity for business professionals, particularly women in the food industry, to showcase their products and expand their businesses.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Colonel Ahmed Aziz, Chief Engineer of the Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Quetta, said a news release.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss mutual collaboration for the upcoming food festival set to take place in Quetta this month.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi reaffirmed the commitment of the Women Development Department to women’s empowerment by providing them with platforms to showcase their skills and talents.

She highlighted that events like the Quetta Food Festival not only encourage women's economic participation but also promote Balochistan’s rich cultural and culinary heritage.

She appreciated DHA Quetta’s efforts in supporting women and fostering an inclusive economic environment.

She further elaborated on the provincial government’s initiatives to introduce policy reforms, capacity-building programs, and market access for women. She emphasized that the government aims to ensure that all women in Balochistan receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve.

Collaboration with institutions like DHA Quetta will further strengthen these efforts. Reiterating her commitment to the successful organization of the Quetta Food Festival, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the event will not only highlight the role of women in the local economy but also create new business opportunities for them.

Recent Stories

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed For ..

Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism

3 minutes ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

11 minutes ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

26 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

1 hour ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

1 hour ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

1 hour ago
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

1 hour ago
 President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

1 hour ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

1 hour ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan