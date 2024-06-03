Open Menu

Rubaba To Bear Student's Expenses Participating In "Yaqeen" Education Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday announced that she would bear all the expenses of the students participating in the "Yaqeen" education camp, organized by the Institute for Iqbal Research, Islamabad, at Peshawar University's Bara Gali campus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday announced that she would bear all the expenses of the students participating in the "Yaqeen" education camp, organized by the Institute for Iqbal Research, Islamabad, at Peshawar University's Bara Gali campus.

She made the announcement while talking to the students from various schools and colleges in Quetta, who called on her at Women Development Department.

Dr. Buledi said that education plays a vital role in the development of a society and is essential for the progress of a nation. She announced that the government of Balochistan has launched the Benazir Scholarship Program to provide financial support to students pursuing higher education.

She stressed the importance of education in the progress of a nation. She said that education is the backbone of national development and without it societies cannot survive.

She also emphasized the importance of women's education, saying that women play a crucial role in shaping society and their education is essential for the development of a family and society as a whole. She said that the government of Balochistan is committed to providing education to all, especially women, and has initiated various programs to achieve this goal.

Dr. Buledi said that the government of Balochistan would provide scholarships to students to study at top universities in the country and around the world, including Oxford University in the UK. She expressed her best wishes for the students participating in the education camp and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.

Earlier, the students thanked Dr. Balidi for her financial support and encouragement.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Education Progress Oxford United Kingdom Women Family All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test

21 minutes ago
 Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, ..

Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..

20 minutes ago
 06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

21 minutes ago
 Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

25 minutes ago
 Green Journalist Awards recognition to media servi ..

Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..

25 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah ..

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..

25 minutes ago
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after histori ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

30 minutes ago
 Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli c ..

Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict

30 minutes ago
 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls o ..

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

20 minutes ago
 KMC General meeting on June 10

KMC General meeting on June 10

30 minutes ago
 Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 mont ..

Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months

30 minutes ago
 Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promot ..

Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan