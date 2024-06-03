Rubaba To Bear Student's Expenses Participating In "Yaqeen" Education Camp
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan for Women Development Department Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday announced that she would bear all the expenses of the students participating in the "Yaqeen" education camp, organized by the Institute for Iqbal Research, Islamabad, at Peshawar University's Bara Gali campus.
She made the announcement while talking to the students from various schools and colleges in Quetta, who called on her at Women Development Department.
Dr. Buledi said that education plays a vital role in the development of a society and is essential for the progress of a nation. She announced that the government of Balochistan has launched the Benazir Scholarship Program to provide financial support to students pursuing higher education.
She stressed the importance of education in the progress of a nation. She said that education is the backbone of national development and without it societies cannot survive.
She also emphasized the importance of women's education, saying that women play a crucial role in shaping society and their education is essential for the development of a family and society as a whole. She said that the government of Balochistan is committed to providing education to all, especially women, and has initiated various programs to achieve this goal.
Dr. Buledi said that the government of Balochistan would provide scholarships to students to study at top universities in the country and around the world, including Oxford University in the UK. She expressed her best wishes for the students participating in the education camp and encouraged them to pursue their dreams.
Earlier, the students thanked Dr. Balidi for her financial support and encouragement.
APP/ask.
