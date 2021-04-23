Rubber factory gutted in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The valuables in a rubber factory were reduced to ashes in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Zahid Rubbers manufacturing factory at Odeon Street due to a short-circuit.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported.