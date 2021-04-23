Rubber Factory Gutted In Faisalabad
Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The valuables in a rubber factory were reduced to ashes in Sargodha Road police limits on Friday.
A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Zahid Rubbers manufacturing factory at Odeon Street due to a short-circuit.
On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached and brought the fire under control.
However, no loss of life was reported.