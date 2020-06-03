UrduPoint.com
Rubber Tyres, Tubes Imports Reduced By 29.32 Per Cent

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Rubber Tyres, Tubes imports reduced by 29.32 per cent

Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports during ten months of current financial year reduced by 29.32 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports during ten months of current financial year reduced by 29.32 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the Rubber Tyres and Tubes imports came down from US $125,154 thousand in ten months of last financial year to US $88,461 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-April this year, imports of Jute reduced by 21.31% worth $26,443 thousand as compared the imports valuing $33,603 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Wood and Cork imports decreased by 15.27%, worth $104,659 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $123,524 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, buses, Paper and paper board and Muanuf imports also came down by 27.69%, valuing $334,577 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $462,721 thousand of same period of last year.

