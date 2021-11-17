Rubella, measles vaccination drive continues in Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :A 13-day long anti-rubella and measles drive was continuing in district Abbottabad with full swing where health department teams were immunizing children in schools and door to door.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad capt (r) Nadeem Nasir district administration officers along with health department teams also visited homes during door-to-door vaccination campaign to ensure that every child of age 9 months to 15 years must be immunized.

Assistant Commissioner Hassan Ahsan visited Aspire Public School, Islamic Vision school and Darul Uloom Madrassa Islamia, reviewed the vaccination process and directed the administrations of the schools to ensure the immunization of the children.

On 15th of the November DC Abbottabad formally inaugurated the Rubella and Measles vaccination drive at Women and Children Hospital Abbottabad which would continue till the 27th of November.

Earlier, on Saturday DC Battagram also inaugurated rubella and measles drive where a comprehensive plan for the anti-measles and rubella campaign was also presented and a detailed briefing on the preparations was given to the meeting.

Similarly, in other districts of the Hazara region, an anti-measles and rubella campaign has also been launched where hundreds of thousands of children would be immunized during 13 days long drive.